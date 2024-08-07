GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Checkmate’ trailer: Anoop Menon, Lal star in a thrilling game of thrones

Written and directed by Ratish Sekhar, the film is set to release in theatres on August 8

Published - August 07, 2024 04:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Anoop Menon in a still from ‘Checkmate’

Anoop Menon in a still from ‘Checkmate’ | Photo Credit: Ratish Sekhar/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam movie, Checkmate, starring Anoop Menon, was released by the makers on Monday (5 August 2024). The film is written and directed by Ratish Sekhar.

The video, without revealing too much about the plot, shows glimpses from an high-octane thriller set in the United States. The trailer introduces us to the characters played by Anoop, Lal and female lead Rekha Harindran, who seem to be cogs in a wheel of power, revenge, and greed.

‘Sookshmadarshini’: It’s a wrap for Nazriya Nazim-Basil Joseph film

Apart from writing and helming the film, Ratish has also composed the music, cranked the camera, and edited the film along with Prejish Prakash.

Checkmate, produced by Kerala Times LLC under the banner of Seed Entertainment Productions, is set to release in theatres on August 8

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

