Charlize Theron latest to join Christopher Nolan’s untitled next

Published - November 26, 2024 10:16 am IST

The project already boasts a star-studded cast, including Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Anne Hathaway

The Hindu Bureau

Charlize Theron | Photo Credit: RICHARD SHOTWELL

Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron has been announced as the latest addition to Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated upcoming film. The project already boasts a star-studded cast, including Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Anne Hathaway. Universal Pictures has set a release date for July 17, 2026, though details about the plot remain tightly guarded.

Nolan wrote and is directing the film, which he is producing alongside his longtime collaborator and wife, Emma Thomas, under their Syncopy banner. While Damon, Holland, Hathaway, and Pattinson are reported to be the primary leads, Zendaya and Nyong’o will take on supporting roles.

This marks Nolan’s second collaboration with Universal Pictures following the tremendous success of Oppenheimer. The historical drama, which explored the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, grossed $976 million globally and won the Oscar for Best Picture. Unlike Oppenheimer, which was acquired by Universal through a competitive auction after Nolan’s split with Warner Bros., this new project went directly to the studio.

Theron, last seen on the big screen in Fast X, is no stranger to high-profile projects. She will also reprise her role in the sequel to Netflix’s The Old Guard.

