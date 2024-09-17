GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Charlie Hunnam to play serial killer Ed Gein in Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster’ Season 3

Often referred to as “the Butcher of Plainfield,” Gein was a notorious murderer and body snatcher whose gruesome crimes have fascinated and horrified audiences for decades

Published - September 17, 2024 12:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Charlie Hunnam and Ed Gein

Charlie Hunnam and Ed Gein | Photo Credit: AP/ Wikimedia Commons

Charlie Hunnam has been cast as the infamous serial killer Ed Gein in the third season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series Monster on Netflix. Hunnam, known for his role in Sons of Anarchy, will portray Gein, often referred to as “the Butcher of Plainfield,” a notorious murderer and body snatcher whose gruesome crimes have fascinated and horrified audiences for decades. Production for this new season is set to begin next month.

‘Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ review: Evan Peters stars in beautifully-acted, but ultimately unnecessary biopic

Ryan Murphy announced Hunnam’s casting ahead of a screening of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the second installment of the series. The Monster anthology aims to explore different true-crime stories with each season, following the massive success of the first cycle focusing on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. The Dahmer series remains one of Netflix’s most-watched English-language originals. The second season shifts focus to the Menendez brothers, whose 1989 conviction for the murder of their parents captured national attention during their high-profile trial in the 1990s.

Serial killers in films: A bloody slash at entertainment

Murphy’s work with Netflix continues despite his recent move to the Walt Disney Company. Along with fellow showrunner Ian Brennan, he penned the season two premiere of The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. While no additional casting details for the third season have been released, Hunnam’s involvement follows his recent casting as the lead in Amazon’s Criminal.

The second season of Monsters is set to release all nine episodes on September 19 on Netflix.

