ADVERTISEMENT

Charlie Hunnam to headline live-action ‘Criminal’ series

Published - June 01, 2024 01:10 pm IST

In the show, adapted from Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips’ comics, Hunnam will play a master thief skilled at executing his plans without guns or violence

The Hindu Bureau

Charlie Hunnam attends the LA Premiere Screening of ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Sept. 6, 2014, in Los Angeles | Photo Credit: Paul A. Hebert

Charlie Hunnam will star in the live-action series adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips’ Criminal comics.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report in Variety, the series is set up at Amazon Prime Video.

Apple TV+ cancels 'Shantaram' after season 1

In the show, an ‘interlocking universe of crime stories’, Hunnam will play Leo, “a brilliant master thief who sees all the angles, and specializes in plans with no guns and no violence.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Like a chess player, Leo thinks three moves ahead. Other crooks think he’s a coward, especially compared to his father Tommy, who went to jail for murdering the most feared man in the city, Teeg Lawless,” the report, quoting a synopsis, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire’ movie review: Zack Snyder’s space opera riddled with sci-fi déjà vu and outright cliché

Adria Arjona, Richard Jenkins, and Kadeem Hardison are also part of the cast.

Hunnam, a popular star, has previously featured in shows like Sons of Anarchy and Shantaram. He was recently in Zack Snyder’s space opera film Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US