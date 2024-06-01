Charlie Hunnam to headline live-action ‘Criminal’ series

Charlie Hunnam will star in the live-action series adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips’ Criminal comics.

According to a report in Variety, the series is set up at Amazon Prime Video.

In the show, an ‘interlocking universe of crime stories’, Hunnam will play Leo, “a brilliant master thief who sees all the angles, and specializes in plans with no guns and no violence.”

“Like a chess player, Leo thinks three moves ahead. Other crooks think he’s a coward, especially compared to his father Tommy, who went to jail for murdering the most feared man in the city, Teeg Lawless,” the report, quoting a synopsis, said.

Adria Arjona, Richard Jenkins, and Kadeem Hardison are also part of the cast.

Hunnam, a popular star, has previously featured in shows like Sons of Anarchy and Shantaram. He was recently in Zack Snyder’s space opera film Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.

