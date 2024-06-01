GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Charlie Hunnam to headline live-action ‘Criminal’ series

In the show, adapted from Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips’ comics, Hunnam will play a master thief skilled at executing his plans without guns or violence

Published - June 01, 2024 01:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Charlie Hunnam attends the LA Premiere Screening of ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Sept. 6, 2014, in Los Angeles

Charlie Hunnam attends the LA Premiere Screening of ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Sept. 6, 2014, in Los Angeles | Photo Credit: Paul A. Hebert

Charlie Hunnam will star in the live-action series adaptation of Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips’ Criminal comics.

According to a report in Variety, the series is set up at Amazon Prime Video.

Apple TV+ cancels 'Shantaram' after season 1

In the show, an ‘interlocking universe of crime stories’, Hunnam will play Leo, “a brilliant master thief who sees all the angles, and specializes in plans with no guns and no violence.”

“Like a chess player, Leo thinks three moves ahead. Other crooks think he’s a coward, especially compared to his father Tommy, who went to jail for murdering the most feared man in the city, Teeg Lawless,” the report, quoting a synopsis, said.

‘Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire’ movie review: Zack Snyder’s space opera riddled with sci-fi déjà vu and outright cliché

Adria Arjona, Richard Jenkins, and Kadeem Hardison are also part of the cast.

Hunnam, a popular star, has previously featured in shows like Sons of Anarchy and Shantaram. He was recently in Zack Snyder’s space opera film Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.

Related Topics

English cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.