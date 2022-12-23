Charlie Cox says MCU’s ‘Daredevil’ series “won’t be as gory” as the Netflix original

December 23, 2022 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

Hollywood actor Charlie Cox, who will be reviving his portrayal of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil in the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, has revealed that this time the show will "probably won't be as gory."

Cox is finally getting ready to lead his own MCU project with the 18-episode Disney+ series. He first embodied the Nelson and Murdock Law Office co-founder and blind vigilante for three seasons starting in 2015 on Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cox clarified that fans of the original series should expect some similarities within the new show regarding its tone.

However, he also cautioned, as someone who believes "this character works best when he's geared towards a slightly more mature audience," that other things will definitely be different. "My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won't be as gory." This implies that Murdock won't pack the same (bloody) punch he did during Daredevil's Netflix run.

Fans of the original series were particularly attached to the character's more mature, gritty and unabashedly brutal TV-MA take. While Cox is aware of those fans' expectations, he argues that pulling back on some of that violence and making the character and show more accessible to a wider audience may not be a bad thing.

"I would say to those people, we've done that. Let's take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we've learned about what works?" he said, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Created by Drew Goddard, Netflix's Daredevil was cancelled in late 2018 ahead of the announcement that Marvel Television was shuttering and would be folded into Marvel Studios.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Feige confirmed his return in December 2021, alongside the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which marked Murdock's first MCU big-screen appearance.