Charlie Chaplin’s daughter Josephine Chaplin passes away at 74

Josephine Chaplin began her career at a young age in her father’s 1952 ‘Limelight’ and starred in films such as ‘The Canterbury Tales’, ‘L’odeur des fauves’, ‘Escape to the Sun’, ‘The Bay Boy’, and ‘Hemingway’ 

July 22, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 12:13 pm IST

ANI
Josephine Chaplin

Josephine Chaplin | Photo Credit: Twitter

Comedy legend Charlie Chaplin’s daughter and actor Josephine Chaplin passed away at the age of 74. According to Variety, a U.S.-based media outlet, Josephine died on July 13 in Paris, according to an announcement from her family.

Born on March 28, 1949, in Santa Monica, California, Josephine was the third of eight children born to Charlie Chaplin and Oona O’Neill. She began her career on screen at a young age in her father’s 1952 Limelight. She is survived by her three sons; Charlie, Arthur and Julien Ronet; and her siblings Michael, Geraldine, Victoria, Jane, Annette; Eugene and Christopher, reported Variety.

ALSO READ
The enduring appeal of Charlie Chaplin

Talking about her acting career, she starred in a number of films. In 1972 featured in Pier Paolo Pasolini’s award-winning film The Canterbury Tales and Richard Balducci’s L’odeur des fauves. The same year, she also starred alongside Laurence Harvey in Menahem Golan’s 1972 drama Escape to the Sun about a group of people attempting to flee the Soviet Union.

Later, in 1984, she starred in the Canadian drama The Bay Boy, a film that marked the start of her co-star Kiefer Sutherland’s acting career. In 1988, she starred as Hadley Richardson, opposite Stacy Keach as Ernest Hemingway, in the television mini-series Hemingway, as per Variety.

