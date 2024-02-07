ADVERTISEMENT

Charles Melton in talks for Alex Garland, Ray Mendoza's untitled war film

February 07, 2024 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST

The actor is currently receiving acclaim for his performance in Todd Haynes’ 2023 film ‘May December,’ co-starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore

PTI

Charles Melton attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, U.S., January 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

May December star Charles Melton is in negotiations to feature in an untitled war film from filmmakers Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza.

The project will reunite Garland, known for critically acclaimed movies Ex Machina, Annihilation and Men, with Mendoza, reported Deadline.

Mendoza served as the military supervisor for Garland’s latest film Civil War, which is scheduled for release worldwide in April.

The two filmmakers have written the script and will co-direct the new film, which is backed by Hollywood studio A24.

The plot details of the project, which will be produced by Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA, and Peter Rice, have been kept under wraps.

Melton, 33, is currently receiving acclaim for his performance in Todd Haynes’ 2023 film May December, co-starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore.

He is also known for starring as Reggie Mantle in the popular series Riverdale as well as movies such as The Sun Is Also a Star, Bad Boys for Life and Heart of Champions.

