Character poster of Gal Gadot from ‘Heart of Stone’ out

July 19, 2023 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

Netflix has unveiled the character poster of Gal Gadot for its highly anticipated film Heart of Stone. The film, touted be a spy action thriller, is directed by Tom Harper. It will premiere on Netflix in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on August 11.

Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn’t know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats.

Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.

Heart of Stone is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. The film is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave’s Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano. The film also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready.

