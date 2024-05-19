‘Chandu Champion’ trailer: Kartik Aaryan as Murlikant Petkar fights against all odds in this inspiring tale

The trailer of actor Kartik Aaryan’s much-anticipated sports drama, Chandu Champion, was unveiled by the makers today. Written and directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, a former freestyle swimmer and India’s first Paralympic gold medalist.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer begins in 1967, at an Indian Army hospital in Udhampur when Murlikant Petkar (Kartik) wakes up from a two-year coma after being hit during the 1965 Indo-Pakistano War. We then realise that Petkar had joined the Army to realise his dream of winning an Olympic medal in boxing for India, to become a ‘Champion’ and prove his bullies wrong. Petkar goes through rigorous training and overcomes the odds to become India’s first Paralympic gold medalist.

“This is an unbelievable tale of a man who faced one adversary after another with an undying spirit. His unwavering zeal and never-give-up attitude led to creating history,” read the description of the trailer. The real-life Murlikant Petkar bagged the gold medal at the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Scotland and went on to win gold at the 1972 Paralympics in Germany.

Chandu Champion has music scored by Pritam. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) banner, the film is set to release in theatres on June 14.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.