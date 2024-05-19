GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Chandu Champion’ trailer: Kartik Aaryan as Murlikant Petkar fights against all odds in this inspiring tale

Written and directed by Kabir Khan, the film is set to release in theatres on June 14

Updated - May 19, 2024 12:26 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 12:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kartik Aaryan in a still from ‘Chandu Champion’

Kartik Aaryan in a still from ‘Chandu Champion’ | Photo Credit: NadiadwalaGrandson/YouTube

The trailer of actor Kartik Aaryan’s much-anticipated sports drama, Chandu Champion, was unveiled by the makers today. Written and directed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, a former freestyle swimmer and India’s first Paralympic gold medalist.

The trailer begins in 1967, at an Indian Army hospital in Udhampur when Murlikant Petkar (Kartik) wakes up from a two-year coma after being hit during the 1965 Indo-Pakistano War. We then realise that Petkar had joined the Army to realise his dream of winning an Olympic medal in boxing for India, to become a ‘Champion’ and prove his bullies wrong. Petkar goes through rigorous training and overcomes the odds to become India’s first Paralympic gold medalist.

“This is an unbelievable tale of a man who faced one adversary after another with an undying spirit. His unwavering zeal and never-give-up attitude led to creating history,” read the description of the trailer. The real-life Murlikant Petkar bagged the gold medal at the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Scotland and went on to win gold at the 1972 Paralympics in Germany.

Chandu Champion has music scored by Pritam. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) banner, the film is set to release in theatres on June 14.

