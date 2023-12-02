HamberMenu
Chandrika Ravi to play Silk Smitha in new biopic

Titled ‘Silk Smitha - The Untold Story’, the film will be directed by Jayaram and release in multiple Indian languages in 2024

December 02, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chandrika Ravi on the poster for ‘Silk Smitha - The Untold Story’

A new biopic on Indian screen icon and dancer Silk Smitha has been announced. Titled Silk Smitha - The Untold Story, the film will star Chandrika Ravi. It will be directed by Jayaram and release in multiple Indian languages in 2024.

The makers announced the film with a monochrome poster featuring Ravi as Silk Smitha. The announcement was made on Smitha’s 63rd birth anniversary. The late actors’ family has given their blessings to the project.

Smitha, known for her glamorous roles and tumultuous personal and professional life, has been eulogized in past films like Milan Luthria’s The Dirty Picture starring Vidya Balan. She was also the subject of a 2013 Kannada film titled Silk Sakkath Hot. The Malayalam film Climax, featuring Sana Khan, was also inspired by Smitha’s life.

Even almost 30 years since her death, Smitha has often been referenced in films nationwide. Recently, the Telugu film Dasara had a reference to her while the Tamil film Mark Antony had a scene featuring the actor that was pulled off with Vishnu Priya Gandhi, a lookalike of her playing the role.

Chandrika Ravi is an Australian actor-model of Indian origin who featured in Tamil films like 2018’s Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu and Sei. She made a song appearance earlier this year in The Telugu action drama Veera Simha Reddy.

