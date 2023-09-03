HamberMenu
‘Chandramukhi 2’ trailer: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence in a ‘Chandramukhi Vs Vettaiyan’ rematch?

Vadivelu returns as Murugesan in P Vasu’s sequel film, which is set to release in theatres on September 15

September 03, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in stills from ‘Chandramukhi 2’

Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in stills from ‘Chandramukhi 2’ | Photo Credit: Sun TV/YouTube

The trailer of Chandramukhi 2, filmmaker P Vasu’s sequel to his hit 2005 horror film Chandramukhi, was released by Lyca Productions today. Headlined by Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut, the film is set to release in theatres on September 15.

The iconic ‘Rajadhi Raja...’ chant, the meme world’s favourite ‘mother of all red-herrings’ python, the grand Vettaiyan Raja’s palace, and Vadivelu’s Murugesan..... P Vasu takes us back to the world of Chandramukhi instantly with the opening shots of the nearly three-minute-long trailer of Chandramukhi 2.

15 years of ‘Chandramukhi’: What made this Rajinikanth film work?
Rajinikanth and I initially agreed on a ‘Chandramukhi’ sequel, says A.R. Murugadoss

Once again, 17 years since Saravanan (Rajinikanth) chased away Chandramukhi’s spirit and saved Ganga (Jyothika), a new family — characters played by Radhika Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Menon, Mahima Nambiar, Shrusti Dange, and Co — enters the Vettaiyan Raja’s palace, which is now under the control of Murugesan (Vadivelu). And similar to what happened all those years ago, Chandramukhi’s spirit haunts them and all hell breaks loose. This time, two new characters (played by Raghava and Kangana) take over the mantle as Vettaiyan and Chandramukhi.

Why is Chandramukhi’s spirit still out for Vettaiyan’s blood? Will the eponymous Chandramukhi snake have any role to play this time? There’s a lot to look forward to. Like what Murugesan says at the end of the trailer, it seems like a remake of the same story of Chandramukhi; butone can expect a few surprises in store from Vasu.

It is noteworthy to mention that we also see a couple of shots featuring RS Shivaji, the veteran actor-comedian who passed away yesterday following a cardiac arrest.

With music scored by Oscar-winner M M Keeravaani, Chandramukhi 2 has cinematography by R D Rajasekar and editing by Anthony. Produced by Subaskaran of Lyca Productions, the film is set to be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

