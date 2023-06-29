‘Chandramukhi 2’ to release on Ganesh Chaturthi

June 29, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

Chandramukhi 2, directed by P Vasu and starring Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut and Vadivelu, is set to release on September 19, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The film is produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner.

The film is the sequel to the 2005 blockbuster Chandramukhi, starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika. The shooting of Chandramukhi was recently wrapped up. The film will release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

The cast of Chandramukhi 2 includes Lakshmi Menon, Shrusti Dange, Mahima Nambiar, Radhika Sarathkumar among others. The Oscar-winning MM Keeravani has composed the music for the film. Raghava Lawrence will also be seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s sequel to Jigarthanda, titled Jigarthanda Double X.

