‘Chandramukhi 2’ confirmed, Raghava Lawrence plays the lead

Raghava Lawrence took Twitter by surprise on Thursday with an announcement on his upcoming film, revealing that he will headline the cast of a sequel to Chandramukhi, the blockbuster hit starring Rajinikanth that released 15 years ago.

Tentatively titled Chandramukhi 2, the film marks the return of P Vasu in the director’s seat in Tamil films after his last release Shivalinga (2017), which, coincidentally, starred Raghava Lawrence. The choreographer-director-actor made a name for himself acting in a number of horror-comedies, notably carrying the Kanchana series of films.

Sun Pictures’ Kalanithi Maran, who backed the last two commercially successful films in the Kanchana franchise, and who Raghava Lawrence describes as his “lucky producer”, has come on board to produce Chandramukhi 2, the actor’s post on Twitter said.

Chandramukhi was produced by Sivaji Productions, and resulted in a massive change of fortunes for both the production house and Rajinikanth. Raghava Lawrence’s post suggests that the sequel is set to go on the floors with the approval of his screen idol and mentor, Rajinikanth. “I’m so lucky to act in this project with Thalaivar’s (Rajini) permission and blessings,” he says.

Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Jyotika and Prabhu in a still from ‘Chandramukhi’ directed by P Vasu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The actor, who is also directing the Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb, a remake of his Kanchana (2011), also revealed a charitable aspect to his being a part of Chandramukhi’s sequel, stating that he would donate ₹3 crore from the advance fee he receives from the producer for Chandramukhi 2 towards COVID-19 relief funds.

“50 lakhs for the PM-CARES fund, 50 lakhs to CM relief fund (Tamil Nadu), 50 lakhs for FEFSI union and I want to extend my special contribution of 50 lakhs for my dancer’s union,” Raghava Lawrence says, adding that he would spend ₹25 lakhs for the welfare of physically challenged children and another ₹75 lakhs for daily wage earners and residents of his birthplace in Desiya Nagar, Royapuram in north Chennai. “All food essentials will be delivered with the help of police with proper safety,” he adds in his statement.