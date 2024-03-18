‘Chandni Bar’ sequel to release in December, 2025 March 18, 2024 02:37 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST Mohan Azad, who wrote the screenplay and dialogue for the original 2001 film, will direct ‘Chandni Bar 2’ The Hindu Bureau Chandni Bar 2, a sequel to Madhur Bhandarkar’s National Award-winning film Chandni Bar (2001), will release in December, 2025, the makers have announced. ALSO READ ‘Babli Bouncer’ movie review: Tamannaah Bhatia caught in a straitjacketed story Mohan Azad, who wrote the screenplay and dialogue for the original 2001 film, will direct the sequel. Having penned the new film himself, Azad has almost completed the script and is gearing up to commence production by mid-2024 after finalizing the casting and other pre-production processes. According to a press note, no actors have been officially approached yet. The original Chandni Bar featured Tabu, Atul Kulkarni, Ananya Khare, Rajpal Yadav and others. ALSO READ ‘India Lockdown’ movie review: Madhur Bhandarkar paints stories of the pandemic spirit, with broad strokes and a tinge of dark humour

Azad’s directorial debut film, What a Kismat, is scheduled for release in theaters on March 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about Chandni Bar 2, Azad said in a statement, “The producer of this film R. Mohan had expressed this desire long ago about the sequel of Chandni Bar, about whose story we were very confused. But I am happy that we have written the story of this sequel film in a tremendous manner. And I am sure that we will be able to repeat the same success of Chandni Bar once again in the coming year.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.