Knowing Tamil never got me a film: Chandini

Chandini Tamilarasan forayed into Kollywood a decade ago, when she was offered Siddhu +2 by filmmaker K Bhagyaraj. Two other films followed, but they did not receive the overwhelming success she wanted — one of them did not perform well at the box office, and the other did not even release.

She took a break after that, and got back to the drawing board to figure out what she wanted to do before coming back with a slew of films. She now has two big projects apart from a few others awaiting release. Excerpts from a quick chat:

You have committed to films by Balaji Sakthivel and Radha Mohan. How did it happen?

Balaji Sakthivel is known to write powerful roles for his heroines, and this is no different. I have a very realistic role. We still have ten more days left for shoot in Kerala. I think, when he was in the process of casting for the film last year, two of my movies had released, and so he had me in mind.

Then, a month ago, I was surprised to get a call from Radha Mohan’s office. I am a big fan of his films like Mozhi, Abhiyum Naanum and Kaatrin Mozhi. Priya [Bhavani Shankar] and I play major roles in this film. My role is that of a simple, next door, urban girl, and she has a lot to do in the film.

Do you think that you capitalised well on your big début?

My first few films did not give me the kind of big break that I thought they would. My first film was delayed, and the second one did not release. My third film, Naan Rajavaga Pogiren, a film I personally love, did not do too well. After that, I took a break because nothing great came along. But since Vil Ambu, I have been doing different roles and making a name for myself.

You played a role with grey shades in last year’s Raja Ranguski. How did that happen?

Actually, I replaced an actress in that film. I got a call from the team, and went ahead with it without hearing the story because I knew the people involved. So, I did not know I had to play a negative role. Once on the set, the director broke it to me, and I had to go with the flow without much preparation. Thankfully, it worked!

What kind of roles would you like to be offered?

I love romantic films, and I would love to do an urban love story.

Is being a Tamil-speaking heroine an advantage?

Knowing the local language definitely helps one to perform better. I can communicate well to everyone on sets, and understand the character much better. Having said that, I’ve not been cast in any film because I am a Tamil-speaking girl.

Growing up, which actors did you look up to?

I’d not been exposed to a lot of cinema while growing up. But from what I’ve seen, I love the works of Jyotika and Simran. After I got into acting, I have seen all their films and really liked their work in Kushi and Kannathil Muthamittal. I also love Shobana. Bhagyaraj sir had given me a set of films to watch while preparing for my role in my début film. I remember watching her performance in Idhu Namma Aalu.