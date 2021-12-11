Movies

‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ movie review: Ayushmann and Vaani’s progressive romance crackles with chemistry

A still from ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’  

Our mythology is dotted with gender-fluid tales, and our laws have begun to respect sexual diversity, but our mainstream Hindi cinema continues to narrate love stories that are as ramrod-straight as Manu Munjal, the protagonist of Abhishek Kapoor’s latest leap of faith. An unconventional love story set in the hotbed of masculinity, it is essentially a case study of a man and a woman who are struggling inside the bodies that nature has allotted them.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Manu (Ayushmann Khurrana), a bodybuilder and fitness trainer, seeks to get over his diffident past, when he was bullied after his mother's demise, to build the best body in town, but his softcore refuses to crystallise.

A Zumba instructor, Manvi Brar (Vaani Kapoor) has sought to align her anatomy with her personal sense of her gender, but scars inflicted upon her by family members and society continue to haunt her.

As Manvi attempts to bring some rhythm to the muscleman, sparks fly, but Manu’s social grooming — which reflects the conditioning of a large section of the audience as well — doesn’t allow him to see that both he and Manavi are sailing in the same boat and complete each other.

Even as they bond and spar to the hormone-rushing music of Sachin-Jigar, the film consistently asks what constitutes the normal. Manu’s widowed father (Girish Dhamija) is in an inter-faith relationship, that he has hidden from his family, because he feels they can’t process it. Manu’s English lacks inflections, but he aspires for a well-groomed girl, and Manvi sees a soft soul beneath his crude behaviour.

Indeed, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui pitches a forward-looking idea and starts a conversation whose time has come. After Kai Po Che and Kedarnath, Abhishek once again pushes the envelope but this time the resolution is convenient and predictable.

Early in the film, we are told that money is not an issue with Manvi; this takes away the emotional turmoil and economic cost that the gender reassignment surgery, without which the story could not be held, entails. The medical aspect of the complex process is barely touched upon. Of course, it is a conversation starter, but instead, in the guise of the breezy mainstream romance with a message, it seems the makers are selling the benefits of cosmetic surgery to unsuspecting youth.

Except for Kanwaljit Singh, as the retired brigadier father of Manvi, the supporting characters fizzle out, after providing a few laughs. The character arc of the sisters of Manu, who are insistent on bringing a fair and beautiful conventional bahu, is disappointing too.

The crackling chemistry between Ayushmann and Vaani, however, ensures that the luscious romance seeps through the screen, and paper over the cracks that appear in the script in the second half.

As the self-suspecting and sassy Manvi, Vaani is a revelation. Rendering a hint of hoarseness to her voice, she deftly etches the confidence and complexes of a girl who loves the mirror, but whose eyes go blank in the midst of a conversation. It is her credible performance that helps us in configuring the backstory of Manvi.

Once against playing imperfection with conviction, Ayushmann shines as a Jatt boy who grapples with his social bias. For once, he gets an opportunity to flaunt a rippled body along with his acting chops and Ayushmann doesn’t disappoint on both counts.

When Manu punches above his weight in the finale, the commentator likens it to lifting the Sanjeevani. It indeed is, for it is a symbol of lifting centuries of misconceptions and prejudices. Reality will kick in later!

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is currently running in theatres

 


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

How ‘Don’t Look Up’ “cracked the code” of balancing truth, pre-apocalyptic chaos and comedy

Sachin Dheeraj Mudigonda’s short documentary ‘Testimony of Ana’ is about a Gujarati woman who was branded a witch and attacked

IFFI 2021 reflected the growing appeal of India’s highly accomplished regional cinema

‘Single All the Way’ movie review: Netflix’s gay rom-com has its heart in the right place, but...

Coming to Netflix: ‘Minnal Murali,’ ‘The Witcher’ Season 2, and more

Divya Dutta on her second book ‘The Stars In My Sky’, and the importance of gratitude

‘Kolambi’, directed by TK Rajeev Kumar, is about how art and music can amplify a cause

Pooja Hegde finishes filming for Vijay’s ‘Beast’

‘Lord of the Rings’ turns 20: Hobbit, Sauron and Gollum makeovers in New Zealand

‘Gamanam’ movie review: Earnest and relevant stories

‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ teaser: A.R Rahman’s magical score sets the tone for Silambarasan’s next

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ review: Peter Jackson’s love letter to the greatest of them all

Rami Malek, Florence Pugh and Benny Safdie join Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Sundance film festival unveils lineup for hybrid 2022 edition

Abhishek Kapoor: ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ is a progressive story

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif get married

IDSFFK opens without inaugural event as a mark of respect to Bipin Rawat, others killed in helicopter crash

IDSFFK: Niraj Menon’s documentary film ‘Dastoor’ zooms in on the lives on the streets

‘Jail’ movie review: Dead on arrival

‘14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible’ review: An extraordinary story of human endurance
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2021 12:01:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/chandigarh-kare-aashiqui-movie-review-ayushmann-and-vaanis-progressive-romance-crackles-with-chemistry/article37931051.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY