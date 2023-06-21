‘Challengers’ trailer: Zendaya and Luca Guadagnino bring spiky tennis romance

June 21, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST

Zendaya is a blazing tennis prodigy in a messy love triangle in Luca Guadagnino’s new film, Challengers. The trailer shows Tashi Duncan, played by Zendaya, stamping her mark in the tennis court with her ferocious play. Poised to take over the world, she crashes into a love affair with two white boys, Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor), both talented players as well. As their spiky romance blooms, an injury comes out of nowhere and hobbles Tashi’s career.

Years later, Tashi is married to Art, now a Grand Slam champion on a losing streak. She also doubles as his coach. “I’m playing for both of us,” Art assures her, but things take a turn when Patrick materializes all these years later to face him in a ‘Challenger’ event. “As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win?” reads the film’s synopsis.

Zendaya last appeared in Euphoriaseason 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Besides Challengers, she has Dune: Part Tworeleasing this year.

Luca Guadagnino has directed acclaimed films like Call Me by Your Name, Suspiria and Bones and All. He has helmed Challengers from a script by playwright Justin Kuritzkes.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 15.

