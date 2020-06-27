Movies

‘Chakra’ trailer: Vishal, Shraddha Srinath star in hacker drama

A still from the ‘Chakra’ trailer

A still from the ‘Chakra’ trailer  

The cyber-crime thriller revovles around a mass robbery that happens on Independence Day

The trailer of Vishal's next Chakra has been released, directed by Anandan, which also stars Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra as the female leads. The film has been produced by Vishal Film Factory.

The cyber crime has Vishal donning the role of a military officer, and revovles around a robbery that happens at 49 houses, on Independence Day. One among the house is the lead protagonist’s, and an Ashoka Chakra medal is stolen that spurs him on to take on the hackers behind the master plan.

Shraddha Srinath plays a cop in the film, that also film has has Srushti Dange, Manobala and Robo Shankar in important roles. The music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography is by Balasubramaniem.

