‘Chakda Xpress’: Anushka Sharma’s film on Jhulan Goswami to premiere on Netflix

Anushka Sharma in ‘Chakda Xpress’

06 January 2022 13:22 IST

The movie traces the journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket as she moves up the ladder

Anushka Sharma-starrer “Chakda Xpress”, a film inspired by the life and times of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami, will stream on Netflix.

The movie traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket as she moves up the ladder, despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, “Chakda Xpress” is directed by Prosit Roy.

“It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket,” Anushka Sharma said in a statement issued by the streamer on Thursday.

“At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket,” the actor said, calling the film “an underdog story” in the history of Indian cricket.

Goswami also spoke about the challenges she faced in her career at a time when the prevailing notion was that “women can’t play cricket”.

“It doesn’t matter if sometimes a man’s accomplishments are placed above your own. It doesn’t matter if the stadiums are empty. When you pull up on to the pitch to bowl, all you see is the opponent holding the cricket bat and the stumps you need to knock out,” the cricketer, who hails from Chakdaha town in the Nadia district of West Bengal, said.

“Team India is not just the roaring sound of 1.3 billion voices cheering and praying. Sometimes, it is one girl from Chakda playing a game of cricket with her team shaking, screaming for, and rising together when the stumps are finally knocked out,” she added.

The all-rounder said, “Chakda Xpress is now filming. Meet you on the field.”

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India, said, “We are deeply honored and proud to bring this story of an unlikely champion and her contribution to Indian cricket to Netflix; and are thrilled to partner with Clean Slate Filmz and with Anushka Sharma who has won audiences through the many unique roles she’s performed with heartfelt emotion and passion.”