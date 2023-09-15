HamberMenu
‘Chak De! India’, ‘Made in Heaven’ actor Rio Kapadia passes away at 66

Kapadia was battling cancer and breathed his last on Thursday; he last appeared in the second season of ‘Made in Heaven’

September 15, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

PTI
A recent photo of Rio Kapadia

A recent photo of Rio Kapadia

Veteran actor Rio Kapadia, best known for films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Chak De! India, and Happy New Year, passed away after a battle with cancer on Thursday, his friend Faisal Malik said. He was 66.

"He passed away in the afternoon at around 12:30 pm. He was suffering from cancer," Malik told PTI.

Kapadia largely played supporting roles in films and TV shows such as Khuda Haafiz, The Big Bull, Agent Vinod, Kutumb and Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, among others. He was most recently seen in season two of Made in Heaven, in which he played the father of Mrunal Thakur's character in the second episode.

‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2 series review: Proud, progressive and a tad lost

The last rites of the actor will be held on Friday at a crematorium in Goregaon, suburban Mumbai.

Kapadia is survived by his wife and two children.

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

