ADVERTISEMENT

‘Chaaver’: First look of Kunchacho Boban’s film with Tinu Pappachan out

July 03, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST

 ‘Chaaver’ also stars Arjun Ashokan and Antony Varghese in the lead

The Hindu Bureau

First look poster of ‘Chaaver’ | Photo Credit: PrithvirajSukumaran/Facebook

The first look poster of the upcoming Malayalam movie Chaaver, starring Kunchacko Boban, Arjun Ashokan, and Antony Varghese in the lead, was unveiled on Sunday.

Notable actors Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, and Jayasurya unveiled the poster on social media. The poster features the three lead actors as rock sculptures.

ALSO READ
Mohanlal’s pan-India film ‘Vrushabha’ to go on floors soon

Chaaver has a script written by Joy Mathew (Uncle and Shutter). The film marks Tinu’s third film after Swathanthryam Ardhararthriyil and Ajagajantharam.

ALSO READ
‘Olam’ trailer: Arjun Ashokan, Lenaa star in a mystery-thriller set at a mountaintop

With music composed by Justin Varghese, the film has cinematography by Jinto George and editing by Nishadh Yusuf. Chaaver is produced by Arun Narayan and Venu Kunnappilly under their Arun Narayan Productions and Kavya Film Company production banners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US