‘Chaaver’: First look of Kunchacho Boban’s film with Tinu Pappachan out

July 03, 2023 02:57 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST

The first look poster of the upcoming Malayalam movie Chaaver, starring Kunchacko Boban, Arjun Ashokan, and Antony Varghese in the lead, was unveiled on Sunday.

Notable actors Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, and Jayasurya unveiled the poster on social media. The poster features the three lead actors as rock sculptures.

Chaaver has a script written by Joy Mathew (Uncle and Shutter). The film marks Tinu’s third film after Swathanthryam Ardhararthriyil and Ajagajantharam.

With music composed by Justin Varghese, the film has cinematography by Jinto George and editing by Nishadh Yusuf. Chaaver is produced by Arun Narayan and Venu Kunnappilly under their Arun Narayan Productions and Kavya Film Company production banners.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.