Celebrate Sir David Attenborough’s birthday: From ‘Planet Earth’ to ‘The Hunt’, watch his best documentaries

Sir David Attenborough has been a staple on natural history programs for over six decades, transporting generation after generation to far-flung corners of the world. He is the legend who gave a voice to the wild, and been looked upto by generations of people who are in awe of his sensibility, personality and passion.

As he turns a year older on May 8 this year, celebrate the legend’s birthday by catching up with five of his most iconic shows that explore every bit of nature — from orcas in tropical waters to elusive animals in the most dangerous of forests — in a tribute to him.

The Hunt

Picture Shows: A cheetah mother and her cubs keep a watchful eye on the plains of the Masai Mara, Kenya | Photo Credit: Ellen Husain

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, The Hunt is a celebration of nature’s most determined, specialized, and cunning predators and their equally cunning and elusive prey. This visual feast of one of nature’s most compelling stories, the interaction between predator and prey, is told with incredible ingenuity. It is an old rivalry showcased in new ways or never filmed before manner.

In many sequences, it is the first time the animals have ever been captured hunting in the wild. From polar bears using meltwater pools to stalk their seal prey to orca hunting humpback whale calves in tropical waters, this series takes an intimate and detailed look at the remarkable strategies employed by hunters to catch their prey and the hunted to escape.

Blue Planet II

Picture shows: Giant cuttlefish in Whyalla, South Australia, gathering together in the largest mating aggregation of any cephalopod in the world. They live for only one or two years - once mated, they die | Photo Credit: Hugh Miller

This natural history series sees Sir David Attenborough as a narrator and a host in a breathtaking exploration of the world’s vast oceans, hourlong episodes capturing animals and other living organisms in their natural habitat. It presents the viewers with a fascinating insight into what life is like underwater. From tropical seas to the harsh conditions of the Arctic, the makers of “Blue Planet II” used modern filming equipment and techniques to present a bold cinematic experience. It takes us on a magical adventure across the greatest, yet lesser known, parts of our planet: our oceans.

Attenborough’s 60 years in the wild

In this unique and important series, Sir David delivers his testimony in a trio of spectacular films, focusing on three areas which have transformed most profoundly over his career: film making, science and the environment. In the first film ‘Life on Camera’ he reflects on how the planet has changed during his career and offers his perspective on 60 years of wildlife film-making. In the second film. ‘Understanding the Natural World’ he reviews the most exciting scientific discoveries that have transformed our view of life on earth during his lifetime. And in the third film, ‘Fragile Planet’, he looks back on the dramatic impact mankind has had on the natural world in the last six decades and reveals why he became a conservationist.

Climate Change: The Facts

Episode 1: Life on Camera Picture Shows: David Attenborough with kestrel (trained). Use of extreme slow motion filming to show how kestrels hover | Photo Credit: Miles Barton

After one of the hottest years on record, in this series, Sir David Attenborough looks at the science of climate change and potential solutions to this global threat. Some of the world’s leading climate scientists come together to explore recent extreme weather conditions such as unprecedented storms and catastrophic wildfires. They also reveal what dangerous levels of climate change could mean for both human populations and the natural world in the future. With Climate Change: The Facts, Attenborough’s soothing voice, carries a sense of urgency, and issues a clear warning, the climate is changing, and we have to listen to the facts.

Planet Earth

From pole to pole: ‘Planet Earth’ | Photo Credit: © Fred Olivier

Three years in production, over 2000 days in the field, using 71 cameramen filming across 204 locations in 62 countries, Planet Earth is the ultimate portrait of our planet. A stunning television experience that combines rare action, unimaginable scale, impossible locations, and intimate moments with our planet’s best-loved, wildest, and most elusive creatures. From the highest mountains to the deepest rivers, this blockbuster series, written and narrated by Sir David Attenborough, takes you on an unforgettable journey through the challenging seasons and the daily struggle for survival in Earth’s most extreme habitats.

