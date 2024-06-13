ADVERTISEMENT

Catherine Laga’aia to lead Disney’s live-action ‘Moana’

Published - June 13, 2024 04:36 pm IST

Dwayne Johnson will star in the live-action movie to be directed by Thomas Kail

The Hindu Bureau

Catherine Laga’aia. | Photo Credit: Instagram

Catherine Laga’aia will star opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s live-action Moana. Johnson will reprise the role as the demigod Maui in the upcoming movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dwayne Johnson to star in Disney’s live-action ‘Moana’

“I am really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites,” said Laga‘aia, the 17-year-old from Sydney, Australia, told Variety. “My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa. I’m honoured to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.”

New Zealander John Tui as Moana’s father, Chief Tui, actor Frankie Adams as Moana’s mother, Sina and Rena Owen as the revered Gramma Tala will join the cast of the movie.

ALSO READ:Disney ropes in Thomas Kail to direct live-action ‘Moana’ movie

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Moana is set to release on July 10, 2026. To be directed by Thomas Kail, the film’s screenplay is written by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US