Catherine Laga’aia to lead Disney’s live-action ‘Moana’

Dwayne Johnson will star in the live-action movie to be directed by Thomas Kail

Published - June 13, 2024 04:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Catherine Laga’aia.

Catherine Laga’aia. | Photo Credit: Instagram

Catherine Laga’aia will star opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s live-action Moana. Johnson will reprise the role as the demigod Maui in the upcoming movie.

Dwayne Johnson to star in Disney’s live-action ‘Moana’

“I am really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites,” said Laga‘aia, the 17-year-old from Sydney, Australia, told Variety. “My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa. I’m honoured to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.”

New Zealander John Tui as Moana’s father, Chief Tui, actor Frankie Adams as Moana’s mother, Sina and Rena Owen as the revered Gramma Tala will join the cast of the movie.

ALSO READ:Disney ropes in Thomas Kail to direct live-action ‘Moana’ movie

Moana is set to release on July 10, 2026. To be directed by Thomas Kail, the film’s screenplay is written by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller.

English cinema / World cinema

