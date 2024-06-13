Catherine Laga’aia to lead Disney’s live-action ‘Moana’

Catherine Laga’aia will star opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s live-action Moana. Johnson will reprise the role as the demigod Maui in the upcoming movie.

“I am really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites,” said Laga‘aia, the 17-year-old from Sydney, Australia, told Variety. “My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i. And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa. I’m honoured to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.”

New Zealander John Tui as Moana’s father, Chief Tui, actor Frankie Adams as Moana’s mother, Sina and Rena Owen as the revered Gramma Tala will join the cast of the movie.

Moana is set to release on July 10, 2026. To be directed by Thomas Kail, the film’s screenplay is written by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller.