Cate Blanchett to topline Pedro Almodovar’s film ‘A Manual for Cleaning Women’

The movie is an adaptation of Lucia Berlin’s short story collection of the same name, which includes 43 stories about women in multiple types of demanding jobs

Cate Blanchett will be headlining critically-acclaimed Spanish director Pedro Almodovar’s first English-language feature film.

Titled “A Manual For Cleaning Women”, the movie is an adaptation of Lucia Berlin’s short story collection of the same name, which includes 43 stories about women in multiple types of demanding jobs.

According to Deadline, the project is in early stages of development with Blanchett’s production banner Dirty Films producing for New Republic Pictures, in association with El Deseo.

Other producers for the film include Andrew Upton and Coco Francini, as well as Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer with Almodovar.

The 72-year-old Spanish director, known for critically-acclaimed movies such as “Talk to Her”, “Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!” and “Parallel Mothers”, earlier directed the 2020 English-language short film “The Human Voice”, starring Tilda Swinton.

Blanchett has been busy with multiple projects recently, including Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” and Guillermo del Toro-directed “Nightmare Alley”.

She will next feature in Todd Field’s “TAR”, del Toro and Mark Gustafson’s “Pinocchio” and Eli Roth’s “Borderland”.