Cate Blanchett to star in movie adaptation of 'Borderlands' video game

Blanchett will essay the role of Lilith, one of the main protagonists in the game series

Blanchett will essay the role of Lilith, one of the main protagonists in the game series  

In the film, directed by Eli Roth, Blanchett will essay the role of Lilith, one of the main protagonists in the game series

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett is set to play the lead role in movie adaptation of popular video game “Borderlands“.

The 2009 action role-playing first-person shooter game is about a group of four “Vault Hunters”, who travel to the distant planet Pandora to hunt down an alien vault, rumoured to contain advanced alien technology.

They find themselves battling the local wildlife and bandit population, but ultimately attempting to stop the head of a private corporation army from reaching the vault first.

In the film, directed by Eli Roth, Blanchett will essay the role of Lilith, one of the main protagonists in the game series who is part of the Siren class, a group of women with incredible powers.

The project marks Blanchett and Roth’s second collaboration. They have previously worked on 2018’s fantasy film The House With a Clock in Its Walls.

“I’m so lucky to have the amazing Cate Blanchett starring in ‘Borderlands.’ We had the most incredible collaboration together on ‘The House With a Clock in Its Walls,’ and I believe there’s nothing she can’t do. From drama to comedy and now action, Cate makes every scene sing,” stated Roth.

“Working with her is truly a director’s dream come true, and I feel so fortunate that I get to do it again on an even bigger scale. Everyone brings their A-game to work with Cate, and I know together we’re going to create another iconic character in her already storied career,” Roth said in a statement to Variety.

The project will be produced by Avi Arad and Ari Arad through their Arad Productions, along with Picturestart’s Erik Feig.

