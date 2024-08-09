GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cate Blanchett recalls working in Peter Jackson’s ‘Lord of the Rings,’ says “no one got paid anything”

Blanchett played Galadriel, a regal elf from Middle-Earth with extraordinary magical skills, in Peter Jackson's 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy

Updated - August 09, 2024 12:04 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 11:39 am IST

ANI
Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett | Photo Credit: REUTERS

'The Lord of the Rings' is regarded as one of the most successful film series. However, according to Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, this does not necessarily imply that the performers were paid well for their roles in Peter Jackson's film trilogy, reported Variety.

During 'Watch What Happens Live', host Andy Cohen asked Blanchett what film she received the biggest paycheck for. "I think it's probably 'Lord of the Rings,'" Cohen guessed.

"Are you kidding me?" Blanchett replied, "No, no one got paid anything to do that movie. "When Cohen asked her if she "got a piece of the backend," Blanchett replied, "No! That was way before any of that. No, nothing." "I wanted to work with the guy who made 'Braindead,'" she continued, referring to Jackson and his 1992 zombie comedy film, which was released as 'Dead Alive' in North America.

Blanchett played Galadriel, a regal elf from Middle-Earth with extraordinary magical skills, in Peter Jackson’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy. The Oscar-winning performer reprised her role in the director’s ‘Hobbit’ film trilogy, which serves as a prequel to ‘The Lord of the Rings.’

Blanchett isn’t the first ‘Lord of the Rings’ performer who has complained about their poor remuneration for the fantasy epic. Last year on The Howard Stern Show, Orlando Bloom, who plays Legolas, said he was paid only 175,000 dollars for all three films.

“I basically got free sandwiches, and I got to keep my elf ears,” Blanchett said, adding, “Women don’t get paid much as you think they do.” Blanchett appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” alongside Gina Gershon to promote the sci-fi film ‘Borderlands,’ in theatres Friday.

