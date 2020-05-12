Cate Blanchett boards filmmakers Adam McKay and James Gray’s projects

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett has joined the cast of James Gray’s upcoming movie Armageddon Times and Adam McKay’s next directorial venture, Netflix film Don’t Look Up.

According to Variety, it is still unclear when the production on the projects will start.

Armageddon Times will be written and directed by Gray and produced by his Ad Astra partners RT Features.

The story focuses on Gray’s own experiences as a student at the Kew-Forest School in Queens. The school’s principal will be the central character.

McKay’s Don’t Look Up was announced in February. The films centres on two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth. It also stars Jennifer Lawrence.

The project marks McKay’s first film for a streaming platform.