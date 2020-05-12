Movies

Cate Blanchett boards filmmakers Adam McKay and James Gray’s projects

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett   | Photo Credit: Francois Mori

James Gray’s upcoming movie is ‘Armageddon Times’and Adam McKay’s next directorial venture is Netflix film ‘Don’t Look Up’

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett has joined the cast of James Gray’s upcoming movie Armageddon Times and Adam McKay’s next directorial venture, Netflix film Don’t Look Up.

According to Variety, it is still unclear when the production on the projects will start.

Armageddon Times will be written and directed by Gray and produced by his Ad Astra partners RT Features.

The story focuses on Gray’s own experiences as a student at the Kew-Forest School in Queens. The school’s principal will be the central character.

McKay’s Don’t Look Up was announced in February. The films centres on two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth. It also stars Jennifer Lawrence.

The project marks McKay’s first film for a streaming platform.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 1:25:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/cate-blanchett-boards-filmmakers-adam-mckay-and-james-grays-projects/article31563817.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY