Catch ‘A Syrian Love Story’ online till August 3

The Bangalore International Centre, in collaboration with Vikalp Bengaluru, will stream A Syrian Love Story, directed by Sean McAllister, till August 3.

The 2015 film tells the story of comrades and lovers Amer and Raghda who met in a Syrian prison cell 15 years ago. He first saw her bloodied face after a beating when she was placed in a neighbouring cell. Over months they communicated through a tiny hole they had secretly made in the wall. They fell in love and when released, got married and started a family together. When McAllister first meets their family in 2009, Raghda is back in prison leaving Amer to look after their four boys alone; but as the ‘Arab Spring’ sweeps the region, the family’s fate shifts irrevocably. Filmed over five years, the film charts their odyssey to political freedom.

Sean McAllister will be in conversation with Sunanda Bhat on August 1 at 7 pm. Register here.