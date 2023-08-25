‘Cat Person’ trailer: Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun star in a wild and creepy thriller film

August 25, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

The trailer of the upcoming thriller film Cat Person was unveiled by the makers today. The film, which was launched with a bang at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, is set to hit screens on October 6.

The trailer opens to show Robert (Nicholas Braun) approaching a young woman named Margot (Emilia Jones), working at a Concession Stand. A weird fling follows and soon enough Margot gets suspicious of who Robert claims to be. A wild, wild thriller begins.

“Cat Person is a razor-sharp exploration of the gender divide, the quagmire of navigating modern dating and the dangerous projections we make in our minds about the person at the other end of our phones,” reads the official logline.

Directed by Susanna Fogel, Cat Person is based on Kristen Roupenian’s viral New Yorker short story and has a screenplay written by Michelle Ashford.

The cast of the film includes Geraldine Viswanathan, Hope Davis, Michael Gandolfini, Liza Koshy, Fred Melamed, Isaac Powell, Isabella Rossellini and Donald Elise Watkins. The film is produced by StudioCanal