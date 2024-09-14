ADVERTISEMENT

Cast of Kavin’s ‘Bloody Beggar’ revealed with a promotional video

Updated - September 14, 2024 01:58 pm IST

Directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar, Kavin’s ‘Bloody Beggar’ is the maiden project as a producer for director Nelson Dilipkumar

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the ‘Naan Yaar’ song from Kavin’s ‘Bloody Beggar’  | Photo Credit: @thinkmusicofficial/YouTube

We had previously reported that Kavin is teaming up with debutant director Sivabalan Muthukumar for a film titled Bloody Beggar which director Nelson Dilipkumar will produce. The makers of the film have now revealed the film’s cast list with a promotional video.

‘Bloody Beggar’, starring Kavin, gets a release date

Titled ‘Naan Yaar’, the video features Kavin singing in a retro-looking club surrounded by his fellow cast members. The film’s cast includes Redin Kingsly, Maruthi Prakashraj, Sunil Sukadha, T M Karthik, Padam Venu Kumar, Arshad, Priyadarshini Rajkumar, Miss Saleema, Akshaya Hariharan, Anarkali Nazar, Dhivya Vikram, Tanuja Madhurapantula, Rohit Denis, Vidyuth Ravi, and Mohammed Bilal.

Jen Martin is the music director while Sujith Sarang is the cinematographer. Nirmal has edited the film. Action Sandhosh and Metro Mahesh are the action choreographers.

The film, produced under the banner Filament Pictures, will hit the screens on Diwali 2024, along with Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Bloody Beggar is Nelson’s first film as a producer.

Kavin - Andrea Jeremiah team up for ‘Mask’; Vetrimaaran to produce the film

Kavin, who last featured in Elan directorial Star, also has Mask in the pipeline, directed by first-time director Vikarnan Ashok. The film also stars. Andrea Jeremiah, Ruhani Sharma, Charlie, Bala Saravanan, and VJ Archana, and Chandhoke.

Watch the ‘Naan Yaar’ video here:

