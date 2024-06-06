Cast list of Rachel Sennott’s HBO comedy pilot out

Odessa A'zion, Jordan Firstman, Miles Robbins and True Whitaker will be seen sharing screen space in HBO's untitled Rachel Sennott comedy pilot.

As per Deadline, in the yet-to-be-titled project, a "codependent friend group reunites, navigating how the time apart, ambition and new relationships have changed them." HBO ordered the pilot in March to star and be written and executive produced by Sennott (Bottoms, Bodies Bodies Bodies). She executive produces alongside Emma Barrie, Aida Rodgers and Lorene Scafaria, who will also direct the pilot.

A'zion can most recently be seen in Netflix's Grand Army in the role of Joey Del Marco and Prime Video's Sitting In Bars With Cake as Corinne. Firstman was recently seen in FX's Dave and the Disney+/Marvel series Ms. Marvel. Robbins will next be seen in the comedy feature, Y2K for A24 directed by Kyle Mooney and Evan Winter. He can currently be seen in the Netflix/ Miramax feature, Old Dads opposite Bobby Canavale and Bill Burr. Whitaker can currently be seen in the MGM+ series Godfather of Harlem in the role of Sandra. The plot and character details have not been disclosed yet. Release date has also not been revealed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.