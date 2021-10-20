Movies

Casey Affleck, Zoe Deschanel and Noah Jupe to feature in musical ‘Dreamin’ Wild’

Casey Affleck  

Actors Casey Affleck, Zoe Deschanel and Noah Jupe will feature in filmmaker Bill Pohlad’s upcoming movie “Dreamin’ Wild”.

Based on the lives of musicians Donnie and Joe Emerson, the movie is being directed by Pohlad from his screenplay, reported Deadline.

The cast also includes Walton Goggins, Beau Bridges, Jack Dylan Grazer and Chris Messina.

“Dreamin’ Wild” will follow the Emerson family and the tumult that followed the success of their self-recorded pop-funk album of the same name, which went largely unnoticed until critics rediscovered and reappraised it decades later.

Now, as an adult, Donnie is forced to confront the ghosts from the past and grapple with the emotional toll his dreams have taken on the family who supported him.

Affleck has been cast as Donnie in the present day, while Jupe will portray him in his teenage years.

Goggins will play Joe as an adult, and Grazer will portray him in his younger days.

Deschanel will feature as Donnie’s wife Nancy, Bridges as Don Sr. and Messina as Light in the Attic Records executive Matt Sullivan.

Jim Burke of Innisfree Pictures will produce the project alongside River Road’s Kim Roth and Pohlad, SPG3’s Viviana Vezzani and Karl Spoerri.

Christa Workman, Dan Clifton, Steven Snyder and Casey Affleck will serve as executive producers.


