‘Carry-On’ teaser: Taron Egerton battles Jason Bateman in Netflix’s upcoming thriller

Published - October 17, 2024 03:55 pm IST

The rest of the cast includes Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Sinqua Walls, Logan Marshall-Green, Theo Rossi, Josh Brener and Dean Norris

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Carry-On’ | Photo Credit: @Netflix/YouTube

We had previously reported that actor Jason Bateman is joining Taron Egerton in the Netflix and Amblin action thriller Carry-On. Netflix has now unveiled the high-octane teaser of the film.

Starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman in lead roles, Carry-On is helmed by director Jaume Collet-Serra. The rest of the cast includes Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Sinqua Walls, Logan Marshall-Green, Theo Rossi, Josh Brener and Dean Norris.

The teaser introduces us to a TSA agent (Egerton) who gets challenged by a mysterious traveller (Bateman) who blackmails the agent into allowing a dangerous package onto a flight on Christmas Eve.

Written by T.J. Fixman, Dylan Clark produces the film, while executive producers of the film include Collet-Serra, Holly Bario, Brian Williams, Seth William Meier and Scott Greenberg.

Carry-On is all set to stream on Netflix from December 13. Watch the teaser here:

