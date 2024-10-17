GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Carry-On’ teaser: Taron Egerton battles Jason Bateman in Netflix’s upcoming thriller

The rest of the cast includes Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Sinqua Walls, Logan Marshall-Green, Theo Rossi, Josh Brener and Dean Norris

Published - October 17, 2024 03:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Carry-On’

A still from ‘Carry-On’ | Photo Credit: @Netflix/YouTube

We had previously reported that actor Jason Bateman is joining Taron Egerton in the Netflix and Amblin action thriller Carry-On. Netflix has now unveiled the high-octane teaser of the film.

Jason Bateman joins Taron Egerton in thriller 'Carry On'

Starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman in lead roles, Carry-On is helmed by director Jaume Collet-Serra. The rest of the cast includes Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Sinqua Walls, Logan Marshall-Green, Theo Rossi, Josh Brener and Dean Norris.

The teaser introduces us to a TSA agent (Egerton) who gets challenged by a mysterious traveller (Bateman) who blackmails the agent into allowing a dangerous package onto a flight on Christmas Eve.

Actor Taron Egerton to lead crime thriller movie ‘She Rides Shotgun’

Written by T.J. Fixman, Dylan Clark produces the film, while executive producers of the film include Collet-Serra, Holly Bario, Brian Williams, Seth William Meier and Scott Greenberg.

Carry-On is all set to stream on Netflix from December 13. Watch the teaser here:

Published - October 17, 2024 03:55 pm IST

