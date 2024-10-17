‘Carry-On’ teaser: Taron Egerton battles Jason Bateman in Netflix’s upcoming thriller

We had previously reported that actor Jason Bateman is joining Taron Egerton in the Netflix and Amblin action thriller Carry-On. Netflix has now unveiled the high-octane teaser of the film.

Starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman in lead roles, Carry-On is helmed by director Jaume Collet-Serra. The rest of the cast includes Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Sinqua Walls, Logan Marshall-Green, Theo Rossi, Josh Brener and Dean Norris.

Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler and Jason Bateman star in Carry-On. Landing December 13.



A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight. pic.twitter.com/qgD0gyUzkY — Netflix (@netflix) October 16, 2024

The teaser introduces us to a TSA agent (Egerton) who gets challenged by a mysterious traveller (Bateman) who blackmails the agent into allowing a dangerous package onto a flight on Christmas Eve.

Written by T.J. Fixman, Dylan Clark produces the film, while executive producers of the film include Collet-Serra, Holly Bario, Brian Williams, Seth William Meier and Scott Greenberg.

Carry-On is all set to stream on Netflix from December 13. Watch the teaser here: