‘Carrie’ series adaptation incoming from Stephen King and Mike Flanagan

The first horror novel by King, ‘Carrie’ has spawned a film and media franchise starting with Brian De Palme’s chilling 1976 film featuring Sissy Spacek

Published - October 22, 2024 12:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sissy Spacek in the 1976 'Carrie'

Sissy Spacek in the 1976 ‘Carrie’

An eight-episode series adaptation of Carrie is in the works from Stephen King and director Mike Flanagan.

The first horror novel by King, published in 1974, Carrie has spawned a film and media franchise starting with Brian De Palme’s chilling 1976 film featuring Sissy Spacek. The novel centres on Carrie White, a subdued young girl from a troubled household who faces bullying at school, and who develops telekinetic powers.

‘The Shawshank Redemption’ at 30: Hope is a good thing

According to a report in Deadline, Flanagan will serve as showrunner on a fresh TV version of Carrie for Amazon MGM Studios. The project follows Flanagan’s recent collaboration with King on The Life of Chuck.

A writer’s room is currently being set up for the Carrie series, the report added.

The last Carrie film in theatres was Kimberly Peirce’s 2013 version, which received mixed reviews.

