ADVERTISEMENT

Carla Gugino joins Bill Murray and Naomi Watts in ‘The Friend’

March 06, 2024 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

The indie dramedy is based on Sigrid Nunez’s New York Times bestseller of the same name

PTI

Carla Gugino, a cast member in “Lisa Frankenstein,” poses at the premiere of the film on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Actor Carla Gugino is all set to star in the independent dramedy movie The Friend, based on Sigrid Nunez's New York Times bestseller of the same name.

Gugino, known for The Haunting of Hill House and Race to the Witch Mountain, joins previously announced cast members Naomi Watts and Bill Murray in the movie.

ALSO READ
Regé-Jean Page teams up with Steven Soderbergh for spy thriller 'Black Bag'

Filmmaker duo Scott McGehee and David Siegel are directing the film from their script, and are also producing through their new company Big Creek Projects, reported Deadline.

The Friend follows a New York writer who gets disturbed after her lifelong friend and mentor's unexpected death.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Left with no choice, she has to deal with his complicated literary legacy, three eccentric ex-wives and a massive, brokenhearted Great Dane named Apollo," read the synopsis of the film.

Sarah Pidgeon, Constance Wu, Ann Dowd, Noma Dumezweni, Felix Solis, and Owen Teague also round out the cast of The Friend.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US