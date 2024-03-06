GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Carla Gugino joins Bill Murray and Naomi Watts in ‘The Friend’

The indie dramedy is based on Sigrid Nunez’s New York Times bestseller of the same name

March 06, 2024 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST

PTI
Carla Gugino, a cast member in “Lisa Frankenstein,” poses at the premiere of the film on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Carla Gugino, a cast member in “Lisa Frankenstein,” poses at the premiere of the film on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Actor Carla Gugino is all set to star in the independent dramedy movie The Friend, based on Sigrid Nunez's New York Times bestseller of the same name.

Gugino, known for The Haunting of Hill House and Race to the Witch Mountain, joins previously announced cast members Naomi Watts and Bill Murray in the movie.

Filmmaker duo Scott McGehee and David Siegel are directing the film from their script, and are also producing through their new company Big Creek Projects, reported Deadline.

The Friend follows a New York writer who gets disturbed after her lifelong friend and mentor's unexpected death.

"Left with no choice, she has to deal with his complicated literary legacy, three eccentric ex-wives and a massive, brokenhearted Great Dane named Apollo," read the synopsis of the film.

Sarah Pidgeon, Constance Wu, Ann Dowd, Noma Dumezweni, Felix Solis, and Owen Teague also round out the cast of The Friend.

