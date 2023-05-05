ADVERTISEMENT

Carey Mulligan to star in comedy movie 'One For The Money'

May 05, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

James Griffiths will direct the movie from a script by Basden

PTI

Carey Mulligan | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

British actor Carey Mulligan will feature in an upcoming comedy movie with actors Tom Basden and Tim Key. Titled One For The Money, the movie is backed by British actor Steve Coogan's production banner Baby Cow, reported Deadline.

The story follows an eccentric lottery winner, Charles, who lives alone on a remote island but attempts to turn his dreams into reality by hiring his favourite musician, Herb McGwyer, to play an exclusive, private gig. "Unbeknownst to Herb, Charles has also hired Herb’s ex-bandmate and ex-girlfriend, Nell, with her new husband in tow, to perform the old favourites. As tempers flare and old tensions resurface, the stormy weather traps them all on the island and Charles desperately looks for a way to salvage his dream gig," the official description read.

James Griffiths will direct the movie from a script by Basden. The project is expected to start production soon.

Mulligan is best known for her performances in movies such as An Education, Never Let Me Go, Drive and Promising Young Woman. She will next star in Maestro, opposite Bradley Cooper, and Spaceman, directed by Johan Renck.

