‘Captain Miller’ trailer: Dhanush is the “Devil” in Arun Matheswaran’s period actioner

January 06, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

The trailer of Dhanush’s Captain Miller is out with all guns blazing; quite literally. The trailer, which runs for close to three minutes, introduces us to the primary cast of the film as their characters struggle and finally take up arms against the Britishers.

Priyanka Arul Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Sundeep Kishan, and John Kokken are also part of the cast.

Produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under their Sathya Jyothi Films banner, Captain Miller has music scored by GV Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni. Nagooran Ramacharan is the editor.

Notably, after Captain Miller, Dhanush will once again team up with Arun for a new film. Captain Miller will release in theatres on January 12.

