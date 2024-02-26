ADVERTISEMENT

‘Captain Marvel’ actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49

February 26, 2024 04:01 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

Mitchell's death comes over five years after he revealed his ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) diagnosis

The Hindu Bureau

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Actor Kenneth Mitchell arrives for the Premiere Of CBS's "Star Trek: Discovery" held at The Cinerama Dome on September 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Albert L. Ortega

Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, best known for his roles in “Captain Marvel” and “Star Trek: Discovery”, has died at the age of 49 due to ASL.

In an Instagram post, the actor's family said Mitchell died on Saturday (February 24).

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” the family said in its post.

Mitchell's death comes over five years after he revealed his ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) diagnosis. ALS is a fatal disease that leads to progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain. There is no known cure for it.

In an Instagram post in August last year, the actor wrote, "It’s been a long 5 years. So much lost, so much gained. Incredibly hard times, mixed with so many more blessings.

"At the heart of it all are friends and family, caregivers and doctors coming to the aid of my family over and over and over again. Giving a plethora of support and love and care and encouragement. There is so much beauty in that. This disease is absolutely horrific... yet despite all the suffering, there is so much to be grateful for.”

Mitchell is survived by his wife, Susan May Pratt and two children.

