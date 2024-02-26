GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Captain Marvel’ actor Kenneth Mitchell dies at 49

Mitchell's death comes over five years after he revealed his ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) diagnosis

February 26, 2024 04:01 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Actor Kenneth Mitchell arrives for the Premiere Of CBS's "Star Trek: Discovery" held at The Cinerama Dome on September 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Actor Kenneth Mitchell arrives for the Premiere Of CBS's "Star Trek: Discovery" held at The Cinerama Dome on September 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Albert L. Ortega

Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, best known for his roles in “Captain Marvel” and “Star Trek: Discovery”, has died at the age of 49 due to ASL.

ALSO READ
Captain Marvel review: Towards the end game

In an Instagram post, the actor's family said Mitchell died on Saturday (February 24).

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” the family said in its post.

Mitchell's death comes over five years after he revealed his ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) diagnosis. ALS is a fatal disease that leads to progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain. There is no known cure for it.

In an Instagram post in August last year, the actor wrote, "It’s been a long 5 years. So much lost, so much gained. Incredibly hard times, mixed with so many more blessings.

ALSO READ
Negotiating a life with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

"At the heart of it all are friends and family, caregivers and doctors coming to the aid of my family over and over and over again. Giving a plethora of support and love and care and encouragement. There is so much beauty in that. This disease is absolutely horrific... yet despite all the suffering, there is so much to be grateful for.”

Mitchell is survived by his wife, Susan May Pratt and two children.

Related Topics

English cinema / cinema industry

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.