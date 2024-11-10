‘Captain America: Brave New World’ trailer: Anthony Mackie faces off against Harrison Ford’s hulking red president

Marvel has released the highly anticipated trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, showcasing Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson facing off against Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk. The trailer premiered at Brazil’s D23 fan event, where Mackie and co-star Danny Ramirez, who plays the new Falcon, introduced the footage.

Directed by Julius Onah, the upcoming film sees Ford as President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who offers Wilson an official role within the military, hoping to make Captain America a government ally. However, tensions rise when Wilson uncovers a global conspiracy, and Ross reveals his transformation into the formidable Red Hulk.

The trailer highlights a tense exchange between Mackie and Ford’s characters, with Wilson firmly distinguishing himself from his predecessor, Steve Rogers. Alongside Mackie and Ford, Brave New World features Danny Ramirez reprising his role as Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Shira Haas as Sabra, Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.

Anthony Mackie’s journey as Sam Wilson began with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, where he first appeared as The Falcon. Over the years, Wilson evolved from a loyal ally to Captain America’s successor, a transition explored in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Captain America: Brave New World is set for release on February 14, 2025.

