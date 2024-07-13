GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Captain America: Brave New World’ teaser: Sam Wilson, Thaddeus Ross team up as Red Hulk makes MCU debut

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford

Published - July 13, 2024 12:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

A still from ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ | Photo Credit: @marvelin/Youtube

Marvel Studios shared the teaser trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, featuring Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, in 2021.

'Captain America 4' retitled 'Brave New World'

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red. The clip also shared a glimpse of Red Hulk.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Giancarlo Esposito joins cast of 'Captain America: Brave New World' as reshoots commence

The film opens in theatres on February 14 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Watch the trailer of Captain America: Brave New World here:

