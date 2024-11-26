 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Can’t blame Bollywood alone for nepotism, says Kriti Sanon

At the 55th International Film Festival of India, Kriti Sanon opened up on nepotism in Bollywood, and spoke about the role of media and audiences in promoting star kids

Published - November 26, 2024 01:37 pm IST

ANI
Actor Kriti Sanon speaks during the ‘Empowering Change: Women Leading the Way in Cinema’ session at the 55th International Film Festival of India, on Monday (November 25, 2024) in Goa.

Actor Kriti Sanon speaks during the ‘Empowering Change: Women Leading the Way in Cinema’ session at the 55th International Film Festival of India, on Monday (November 25, 2024) in Goa. | Photo Credit: ANI

Actor and producer Kriti Sanon recently shared her thoughts on nepotism while speaking at the 55th International Film Festival in Goa. Kriti, who has carved her place in Bollywood without connections in the film industry, spoke candidly during a masterclass about the struggles faced by outsiders and how the "media" and "audiences" contribute to the nepotism conversation.

IFFI 2024 | Imtiaz Ali interview: On what changed between ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Chamkila,’ and his relationship with anger

During her conversation, Kriti said that it takes time for someone without a "film background" to get the opportunities they dream of. "The industry has given me a very warm welcome since the time I have come. Of course, when you don't belong to a film background, it takes time for you to get there. It takes time for you to get those opportunities you crave for. It takes time for you to even get those magazine covers. So everything is a bit of a struggle. But after 2-3 films, if you keep working hard and if you are at it, nothing can stop you," said the 'Do Patti' actress.

Kriti also shared her view that the Bollywood industry is not entirely to blame for nepotism and pointed out that the audience and media have a role in promoting star kids. Kriti said, “I feel the industry is not so much responsible for nepotism. It’s also the media and the audience. The audiences want to watch what the media is putting out about a certain star kid. Because the audience is interested in them, the industry feels the need to make a movie with them. So I think it’s a circle.

ALSO READ:Ranbir Kapoor on criticism for doing ‘Sanju’, ‘Animal’: Important to dabble in different genres, characters

“But I feel if you are talented, you will get there. If you’re not talented, and can’t connect with the audience, you will not get there.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Do Patti’, alongside Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film was released on Netflix on October 25. Do Patti is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti.

Published - November 26, 2024 01:37 pm IST

Related Topics

Hindi cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.