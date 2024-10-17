Cannes winner ‘All We Imagine as Light’ to release in theatres across India

After making waves internationally, Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light is all set for its Indian release on November 22, 2024, with distribution led by Spirit Media. After a well-acclaimed run at film festivals and wide theatrical opening in France and Italy, the film will also be released in the UK and the United States of America in November.

Director Payal and actor-producer Rana Daggubati, who is distributing the film, shared their thoughts on the film’s global journey and its upcoming plans in India. “This film has been years in the making, and with our partnership with Spirit Media, I am incredibly excited for the next phase,” said Payal.

“It is for the first time that a film of mine will be released in theatres and Indian audiences will finally be able to buy tickets and experience it on a big screen, where cinema truly comes to life.”

Rana expressed his enthusiasm and said, “We are very excited to bring this incredible film to Indian theatres. At Spirit Media, we are committed to bringing unique and meaningful stories to audiences across the country.”

The film, which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, is all set to hit theatres in all major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Thiruvantanapuram and Kolkata. Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, the film is about how three women who are outsiders to a city attempt to cope with life, holding on to each other.

