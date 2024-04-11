ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes Film Festival to screen Indian directors Payal Kapadia and Sandhya Suri at this year’s ceremony

April 11, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST

Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ and Suri’s ‘Santosh’ have been selected to screen In Competition and Un Certain Regard at this year’s ceremony, respectively

The Hindu Bureau

Payal Kapadia and Sandhya Suri | Photo Credit: MUBI-YouTube/Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art

Indian directors Payal Kapadia and Sandhya Suri are set to showcase their films at the the upcoming Cannes Film Festival 2024 - the only two features from India at the iconic French film festival this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes Film Festival will debut new “Immersive Competition” this year

Following her success at Cannes in the previous year with the documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing, Kapadia brings her fiction debut, All We Imagine as Light, to the festival and will screen In Competition. A co-production between India and France, the film tells the story of two nurses from Kerala who work in a nursing home in Mumbai.

Sandhya Suri presents her narrative feature debut, Santosh, a character-driven neo-noir set in the hinterlands of Northern India, that will screen Un Certain Regard at this year’s ceremony. Backed by international producers such as Good Chaos in the UK and Haut et Court in France, the film features a cast led by Shahana Goswami.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both directors represent the growing recognition of Indian cinema on the global stage, with their films receiving support British Film Institute, BBC Film, and ZDF/ARTE.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ passion project to debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes film lineup was unveiled by Cannes Film Festival chief Thierry Fremaux and president Iris Knobloch at the UGC Normandie theater in Paris. Fremaux remarked on Indian cinema’s growing importance at Cannes saying, “Historically China and India are an important market for film... they are making a marked comeback to Cannes”.

Last year at Cannes, Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy starring Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone and Abhilash Thapliyal was selected for the Midnight Screenings’ Section of the festival. Kanu Behl’s Agra also debuted in the Director’s Fortnight Section at the 76th Cannes ceremony.

Justine Triet wins Palme d'Or at Cannes for 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Jutstine Triet’s Oscar-winning Anatomy of a Fallwent on to win the Cannes Palme D’or last year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US