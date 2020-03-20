Cannes Film Festival 2020 postponed due to coronavirus, organisers considering dates in June

20 March 2020 02:07 IST

The festival also released a statement expressing solidarity with all of those who are fighting the disease

Just a few days after France president Emmanuel Macron put the country in full lockdown mode, the organisers of the Cannes Film Festival have announced that the event will be postponed.

According to Variety, the organising team confirmed that the festival would no longer be scheduled on the original dates of May 12 to 23, and that other options were being considered, such as towards the end of June.

A statement was also released by the festival, that comes after weeks of wondering if it were to happen, particularly after the cancellation of other film festivals like Tribeca, South by Southwest, and so on, in the recent few weeks.

“At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the COVID-19 and we express our solidarity with all of those who are fighting the disease,” read the statement, adding, “As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French Government and Cannes’ City Hall as well as with the Festival’s Board Members, Film industry professionals and all the partners of the event.”

The organisers also stated, “In the meantime, the Festival de Cannes lends its vocal support to all of those who firmly call on everyone to respect the general lockdown, and ask to show solidarity in these difficult times for the entire world.”

This is the first time the Cannes festival has been postponed since its inception in 1946. It was cancelled once earlier in 1968 during the nationwide students riots in France.